TIME Newsfeed Internet

Here Are The Most Hilarious Memes of Bernie Sanders’ Giant Donald Trump Tweet Poster

The internet can't stop having fun with Bernie's massive poster

Following Bernie Sanders’ Senate floor speech urging President-elect Donald Trump to veto any cuts to Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare, the blown-up printout Sanders used of a Trump tweet from 2015 quickly became a meme.

While Sanders relied on the giant poster in service of his argument challenging the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the opportunity spotters of the internet used the photo to find the humor in the situation by turning the canvas into their own lighthearted jokes about everything from shirtless Sting to Cecil the Lion.

One user repurposed the Vermont Senator’s poster to teach an important lesson.

One user imagined a world where they could plan Cecil the Lion and Harambe’s lives together.

There was this choice photo of Sting and a fellow devoted yogi by a roaring fire.

An important question.

A pun.

Another issue of great import.

And a tough question.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team