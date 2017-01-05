TIME Ideas Innovation

How To Fix The American Cop

1. How to fix the American cop.

By Ryan Cooper in The Week

2. Is ending anonymity really the key to restoring civility online?

By J.Nathan Matias at the Coral Project

3. To curb school violence, this approach works better than detention and suspending or expelling students.

By Lee Kern in the Hechinger Report

4. Struggling with your New Year’s resolutions? Try being kind to yourself.

By Kristin Neff in The Conversation

5. This is the 401(k) problem we refuse to solve.

By Megan McArdle in Bloomberg View

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

