Watch Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres Share a Hilariously Weird Kiss

Jimmy Fallon is apparently trying to prepare for any unexpected situation that may arise while hosting the 2017 Golden Globes.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the late night star participated in a round of “Speak Out,” a game that involved saying phrases that may be overheard at Sunday night’s awards show while wearing a plastic mouth-stretching device.

It seemed to be an eye-opening experience for Fallon, who quipped that he spoke better with the mouth piece than without. “And you look good, too,” DeGeneres added, prompting Fallon to ask her for a kiss.

