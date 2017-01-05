Watch Live: Top Intelligence Officials Testify on Russia Hacking Allegations

+ READ ARTICLE





Top U.S. intelligence officials will testify in Congress Thursday on cyber threats and allegations that Russia used hacking to sway the U.S. election, as tensions continue to escalate between the intelligence community and President-elect Donald Trump.

The hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee will feature Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; Admiral Michael Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency; and Marcel Lettre, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russia was behind hacks of the Democratic National Committee that resulted in the release of thousands of emails that damaged the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. Trump has contested those findings.

The hearing begins at 9:30 am EST and is expected to last about three hours.