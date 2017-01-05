An Uber Driver Was Shot in Atlanta

Police in Atlanta say they are looking for two people in connection with the shooting of an Uber driver as he dropped off passengers.

Two men approached the passengers, a father and daughter returning from a trip, after they unloaded their luggage, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The daughter gave up her phone and wallet, and both she and her father escaped unscathed. One of the men then allegedly shot the Uber driver.

The Uber driver was hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to the report.