Golden Globes 2017: See All the Winners





Hollywood’s best and brightest will gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8 for the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the three-hour ceremony airs live on NBC. Celebrity presenters include Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Saldana.

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television



Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta, FX

Black-ish, ABC

Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon

Transparent, Amazon

Veep, HBO

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime, ABC

The Dresser, BBC

The Night Manager, Ink Factory

The Night Of, HBO

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, FX

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Johann Johannsson, Arrival

Dustin O’Halloran Hauschka, Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Original Song

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Actress, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight