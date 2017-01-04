TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Ryan Reynolds on How Blake Lively Kept Him ‘Sane’ During Deadpool Anxiety

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
"The expectations were eating me alive"

Deadpool may be the highest-grossing R-rated movie in box office history, but there was a time when star Ryan Reynolds wasn’t sure how it would turn out. During a recent interview with Variety, the 40-year-old actor spoke about the severe anxiety he experienced while working on the popular superhero flick.

“I never, ever slept. Or I was sleeping at a perfect right angle — just sitting straight, constantly working at the same time,” he said. “By the time we were in post [production], we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive.”

However, he luckily had wife Blake Lively to support him through the difficult period. “Blake helped me through that,” Reynolds said. “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

