Diego Luna pulled on the collective heartstrings off the entire Internet when he took to his Twitter on Tuesday night to share a touching story from a Rogue One fan.

The tweet includes an image of a Tumblr post written by a fan whose father is Mexican, just like Luna. In the Tumblr post, the fan details how significant it was for both she and her father to see characters who looked and sounded like them on-screen.

“I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film speak the way he does,” she wrote.

The fan closed out the post by reiterating just how important diversity on-screen is.

“My dad was so happy,” she said. “As we drove home he started telling me about other Mexican actors he thinks should be in movie in America. Representation matters.”

Read the full post below.