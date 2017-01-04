They say that you never get a second chance to to make a first impression and a new uncle seems to have taken that to heart. He wore a suit to meet his newborn niece.

On Tuesday, a woman snapped a photo of her brother at the hospital, decked out in his finest business attire (including a pocket square!), and sent it out on Twitter saying: “My sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because ‘first impressions matter’”

The suit must have worked, because the baby seems quite smitten with dear old uncle.

Now that this uncle has set such a high standard, he will have to live up to it, ideally with a steady stream of birthday, holiday, and Valentine’s Day presents for his little niece.