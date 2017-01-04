TIME Newsfeed Children and Families

Man Wears a Suit to Meet New Baby Because ‘First Impressions Matter’

That's one lucky niece

They say that you never get a second chance to to make a first impression and a new uncle seems to have taken that to heart. He wore a suit to meet his newborn niece.

On Tuesday, a woman snapped a photo of her brother at the hospital, decked out in his finest business attire (including a pocket square!), and sent it out on Twitter saying: “My sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because ‘first impressions matter’”

The suit must have worked, because the baby seems quite smitten with dear old uncle.

Now that this uncle has set such a high standard, he will have to live up to it, ideally with a steady stream of birthday, holiday, and Valentine’s Day presents for his little niece.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team