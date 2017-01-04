TIME Newsfeed viral

Watch This Dad Throw Down Sicker Beats Than You Ever Could

DJ Dad in the house

While sometimes it seems as though the majority of parents are technologically challenged, all it takes is one dad who really knows how to handle a smartphone to break the mold. In a video shared on Twitter Sunday, user @barkmuan captured his father using a beat maker app to lay down a track that rivals many of today’s biggest hits.

The clip has since going viral, receiving 150,000 likes and being retweeted 61,000 times to date, prompting @barkmuan to post a follow-up tweet. “It’s funny how my dad’s blowing up hahaha,” he wrote.

Watch the full video below.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team