Watch This Dad Throw Down Sicker Beats Than You Ever Could

While sometimes it seems as though the majority of parents are technologically challenged, all it takes is one dad who really knows how to handle a smartphone to break the mold. In a video shared on Twitter Sunday, user @barkmuan captured his father using a beat maker app to lay down a track that rivals many of today’s biggest hits.

The clip has since going viral, receiving 150,000 likes and being retweeted 61,000 times to date, prompting @barkmuan to post a follow-up tweet. “It’s funny how my dad’s blowing up hahaha,” he wrote.

Watch the full video below.