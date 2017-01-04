Donald Trump Urges Republicans to Blame Democrats as Battle to Repeal Obamacare Begins

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump is warning congressional Republicans to stay focused on blaming Democrats as they try to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Here’s what he’s saying in a tweet Wednesday: “Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster.”

Trump’s also claiming — without evidence — that “deductibles are so high that it is practically useless.” He’s urging Republicans not to let Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his “clowns out of this web.”

The newly-seated Congress is controlled by Republicans — who, with Trump, want to make it a priority to repeal Obama’s health overhaul.

Obama is holding a strategy session with congressional Democrats about how to combat the Republican effort. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting separately with GOP lawmakers