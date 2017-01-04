TIME Politics Congress

Donald Trump Urges Republicans to Blame Democrats as Battle to Repeal Obamacare Begins

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at the U.S. Capitol to meet with Democratic members of the House and Senate to discuss how to protect the Affordable Care Act from the Republican controlled House, Senate, and White House in Washington, USA on January 4, 2017.
Samuel Corum—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images U.S. President Barack Obama arrives at the U.S. Capitol to meet with Democratic members of the House and Senate to discuss how to protect the Affordable Care Act from the Republican controlled House, Senate, and White House in Washington, USA on January 4, 2017.

"Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster"

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump is warning congressional Republicans to stay focused on blaming Democrats as they try to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Here’s what he’s saying in a tweet Wednesday: “Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster.”

Trump’s also claiming — without evidence — that “deductibles are so high that it is practically useless.” He’s urging Republicans not to let Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his “clowns out of this web.”

The newly-seated Congress is controlled by Republicans — who, with Trump, want to make it a priority to repeal Obama’s health overhaul.

Obama is holding a strategy session with congressional Democrats about how to combat the Republican effort. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting separately with GOP lawmakers

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team