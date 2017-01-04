TIME Ideas Innovation

Pursue Meaning Instead of Happiness in 2017

1. In 2017, pursue meaning instead of happiness.

By Emily Esfahani Smith and Jennifer Aaker in the Science of Us

2. Do we still need English majors?

By Stephen Akey in the Smart Set

3. Here’s how a couple thousand carpools could transform morning commutes—and make our cities healthier.

By Adam Conner-Simons at MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory

4. Biometrics—fingerprint and retina scans—aren’t just for airports anymore.

By Alan Levin and Jonathan Levin at Bloomberg News

5. Want to live a long life? Make sure your doctor is a woman.

By Carey Goldberg at WBUR

