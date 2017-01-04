The choker necklace has been a huge trend this year in women’s fashion, seen on everyone from the entirety of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters to Chrissy Teigen, but the trend is now reaching past gender lines for a new demographic: men on morning shows.

Well, one man at least. The popular online retailer ASOS began selling chokers in their menswear section, the Today Show‘s Matt Lauer, declared his support for the trend on Wednesday morning’s show, joking that he’s been “wearing a choker for years” before unbuttoning the collar of his shirt to proudly show off a black ribbon choker.

Lauer’s whole-hearted campaign to make men’s chokers a thing, however, garnered mixed feelings from the Internet.