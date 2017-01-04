TIME Entertainment Music

Drake Gets Nominated for 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Noel Vasquez—GC Images Drake attends a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

Including male artist of the year

(NEW YORK) — Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers has 11 nominations, including song of the year for “Closer” with Halsey.

iHeartMedia and Turner announced the nominees Wednesday. It was also announced that Bruno Mars will perform at the fourth annual awards show, to be held March 5 in Los Angeles and televised on TBS, TNT and truTV, as well as simulcast on iHeartMedia stations.

This year’s show has been expanded to more than 30 categories. Other multiple nominees include twenty one pilots, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team