At Least 18 People Injured After New York City Commuter Train Derails

Severity of the injuries was not yet known

(NEW YORK) – A New York City commuter train derailed on Wednesday during peak morning commuting hours, injuring multiple people, officials said.

The Long Island Railroad train derailed at about 8:30 a.m. local time at Atlantic Terminal in the borough of Brooklyn, city officials said in an email notification.

Multiple people have been injured in the incident, but the severity and number of injuries were not immediately known, New York police Detective Ahmed Nasser said.

Fox 5 News reported at least 18 people were injured.

