



A North Carolina police officer captured on video body slamming a high school student has been placed on paid administrative leave, police and school officials said Tuesday.

Widely circulated footage shows the officer picking up the female student by her torso and then throwing her down hard onto the floor. The incident stemmed from a fight between two female students in the cafeteria of Rolesville High School about 7 a.m., the Town of Rolesville Police Department said in a statement.

The police department identified the Town of Rolesville School Resource Officer as Ruben De Los Santos. He can be seen in the 9-second video, which was initially posted on Twitter, lifting the teenager up by her right arm and leading her away after the body slam.

The incident is under investigation, officials said. “We will work diligently to review any and all pertinent information so that we provide an accurate account of the events,” Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston said in a statement. “We ask the community and all members involved to be patient while we investigate this matter.”

Rolesville High School Principal Dhedra Lassiter said in a statement that she was “deeply concerned” with what she saw in the video. “The safety of our students is always our first priority. Our school district works with many dedicated officers who protect our students,” Lassiter said. “It is vital that our children have a positive relationship with these law enforcement officials.”