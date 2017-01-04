Dylann Roof Plans to Address Jurors as His Sentencing Trial Begins

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — The same jury that last month unanimously found Dylann Roof guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church is returning to court to begin contemplating his punishment.

The sentencing phase of Roof’s federal trial begins Wednesday in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.

The 22-year-old Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence, but he does plan to address jurors in an opening statement, Reuters reports. His former legal team has said Roof fears embarrassing himself or his family.

Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

After a daylong hearing Monday, a judge again found Roof competent to represent himself and stand trial for sentencing.