TIME U.S. Courts

Dylann Roof Plans to Address Jurors as His Sentencing Trial Begins

Dylann Storm Roof
Chuck Burton—AP Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, NC, on June 18, 2015.

He could face the death penalty or life in prison

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — The same jury that last month unanimously found Dylann Roof guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church is returning to court to begin contemplating his punishment.

The sentencing phase of Roof’s federal trial begins Wednesday in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.

The 22-year-old Roof is representing himself but has said he plans to call no witnesses or introduce any evidence, but he does plan to address jurors in an opening statement, Reuters reports. His former legal team has said Roof fears embarrassing himself or his family.

Prosecutors plan to call up to 38 people related to the nine people killed and three who survived the June 2015 slaughter during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

After a daylong hearing Monday, a judge again found Roof competent to represent himself and stand trial for sentencing.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team