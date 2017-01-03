New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a free college tuition plan on Tuesday, throwing his support behind a position that enjoyed enormous political popularity during the presidential campaign season.

Cuomo, who was joined by free college proponent Sen. Bernie Sanders for the announcement, proposed that students from families making $125,000 or less per year could attend state and city colleges, including community colleges, for free.

New York already spends $1 billion per year on a tuition assistance program that caps awards at $5,165, the New York Times reports. Current in-state tuition at SUNY schools is $6,470. Nearly one million families with college-aged children would qualify, and the plan is estimated to cost $163 million depending on participation.

Hillary Clinton — who proposed a similar plan when she ran for president in 2016 — quickly praised Cuomo’s proposal.

The plan will now go to the state legislature for approval.

