TIME Entertainment celebrities

Kim Burrell’s Ellen Performance Canceled After Anti-Gay Sermon

Burrell had called homosexuals "perverted"

Gospel singer Kim Burrell’s scheduled appearance on Ellen has been canceled in the wake of an anti-gay sermon she gave in Houston, Texas.

At Liberty Fellowship Church International, where Burrell is a pastor, the singer said that the “perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion,” has “deceived many men and women.” The homophobic comments incited outrage online, and Pharrell Williams—who was scheduled to perform a song from the movie Hidden Figures with Burrell on Ellen—released a statement condemning hate speech of any kind. Hidden Figures stars Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae shared his message and came down against intolerance.

On Tuesday, two days before Burrell was slated to appear, Ellen DeGeneres announced on Twitter that the performance was off:

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team