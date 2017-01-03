TIME Newsfeed Music

Mariah Carey Addresses New Year’s Eve Snafu: ‘Dick Clark Would Not Have Let an Artist Go Through That’

"He would have been as mortified as I was in real time"

With the exception of a single tweet early Sunday morning, Mariah Carey had yet to break her silence on her New Year’s Eve performance that was plagued by technical difficulties. That is, until a Tuesday interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The 46-year-old singer shared her opinion on the Saturday night appearance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, explaining that she feels the late Clark would have supported her throughout the ordeal. “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” she told EW. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

Carey went on to express her gratitude for those who have stuck by her. “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” she said.

Read more at EW.com.

