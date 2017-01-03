TIME Entertainment celebrities

Janet Jackson Gives Birth to Son Eissa at 50 Years Old

Jackson "had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably"

Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their first child, a son named Eissa.

A representative for the singer told People that the couple was “thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world” on Tuesday, and that Jackson “had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson, 50, announced she was postponing her world tour in April in order to plan her family. She officially announced her pregnancy in October, saying she and her husband, a Qatari businessman, “thank God for our blessing.”

Jackson and Al Mana married in 2012, though they did not reveal their marriage publicly until 2013.

[People]

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team