Kim Kardashian West has returned to Instagram with a sweet family photo that she published on the social media platform on Tuesday.

This is Kardashian West’s first Instagram since going silent on all social media feeds for three months after she was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in October.

In the post,which features her with Kanye West and their two children, North and Saint, Kardashian West and the rest of the family are dressed in matching white and black outfits; the reality TV celebutante kept her caption succinct, stating merely: “Family.”

Although this is her first Instagram since the incident, Kardashian West also posted a video of the family on her personal app earlier on Tuesday.