Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, aides to the former Democratic nominee and president confirmed on Tuesday.

The news comes as former President George W. Bush confirmed he would attend the Jan. 20 inauguration with his wife Laura Bush.

“They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power—a hallmark of American democracy—and swearing in of President Trump and Vice President [Mike] Pence,” Bush’s office said in a statement.

Neither former president endorsed Trump.

Prior to Tuesday, Jimmy Carter was the only former president who said he would attend the inauguration. Former President George H.W. Bush has said he will not attend Trump’s inauguration, citing his health and age (he is 92).