The morning after losing to Republican Nominee Donald Trump in the general Presidential election, Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters and campaign staff in a packed ballroom at The New Yorker Hotel in midtown Manhattan, New York on Wednesday November 9, 2016.

Former President George W. Bush will also attend

Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, aides to the former Democratic nominee and president confirmed on Tuesday.

The news comes as former President George W. Bush confirmed he would attend the Jan. 20 inauguration with his wife Laura Bush.

“They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power—a hallmark of American democracy—and swearing in of President Trump and Vice President [Mike] Pence,” Bush’s office said in a statement.

Neither former president endorsed Trump.

Prior to Tuesday, Jimmy Carter was the only former president who said he would attend the inauguration. Former President George H.W. Bush has said he will not attend Trump’s inauguration, citing his health and age (he is 92).

