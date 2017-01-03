TIME Entertainment Music

See the Full Lineup for Coachella 2017

Larry Busacca/PW—WireImage Beyonce performs during "The Formation World Tour" at MetLife Stadium on October 7, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage)

Including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar

The Beyhive will descend on Indio, California this spring when Beyoncé makes her Coachella debut as a headliner on both Saturday nights of the two-weekend festival.

She’ll headline the fest alongside Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, who will play Friday and Sunday nights, respectively.

Other top billers include the xx, whose third album comes out next week, and Lorde, whose long-awaited second album will premiere sometime this year. Travis Scott, Father John Misty, Bon Iver, Future, Justice, New Order, and Empire of the Sun will also perform in high-profile slots.

See the full lineup for Coachella — taking place April 14-16 and April 21-23 — below.

