Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Addresses Backlash After Homophobic Remarks

NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Musical guest Kim Burrell performs on December 08, 2016 on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"I make no excuses or apologies. My love is as pure as it comes."

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has responded to negative reactions to a sermon that she gave at a church in Houston, Texas where she used the word “perverted” in reference to gay people, according to the New York Times.

During the sermon, which was taped at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church, Burrell refers to the “perverted homosexual spirit,” which drew backlash online, ahead of Burrell’s slated performance of a song from the film Hidden Figures alongside Pharrell on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

In a pair of videos posted to Facebook Live last Friday, Burrell did not take back her words, but said that her words had been misrepresented by her “enemies” who had posted only a part of her original sermon.

“To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you because God loves you,” she said. “But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God.”

She later elaborated on her comments, saying that she “never said all gays were going to hell.”

“I never said ‘LGBT’,” she said. “I said ‘SIN’.”

Following the backlash online, Pharrell posted a tweet condemning “hate speech of any kind.”

Singer and actor Janelle Monae who stars in the film reposted Pharell’s tweet on Instagram, along with a caption of her own, repudiating “hateful comments against the LGBTQ community.”

I shouldn't even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand but If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. Actually I'm tired of that label. We all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity. And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters. We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the shit that comes out their mouthes !!! I will rejoice when folks stop thinking they ARE GOD, Jesus' assistant, picking and choosing what "sins" are acceptable in the Bible, and using the Bible as a whip! WE can't afford anymore tearing down of our shared humanity. My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don't make you are more loving or better person, ditch it. But what do I know. My hope is that we ALL go into this new year considering for one moment that we don't have all the answers. My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR. 🙏🏿❤

