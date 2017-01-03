British crooner and former social media recluse Ed Sheeran has been dipping his toe back into the waters of Twitter recently—to tease the release of new music, which fans have been eagerly anticipating since he began his year of self-imposed radio (and social media) silence in December 2015.

Alongside a short clip of Sheeran announcing that new music will indeed be dropping on Friday, Jan. 6 (Love-Actually-style, with the news held up silently on a piece of paper), the Grammy-winning musician also shared a very cryptic GIF of what might be song lyrics. “When I was six years old I broke my leg,” the stylized clip scrawls out. Poor young Ed!

Sheeran also tweeted another GIF on Monday—this one of a minus sign and colon, animated together to also form a division symbol. Because his last albums were titled + and x respectively, it’s now looking probably he’ll be sticking with the mathematical theme for this next release, too. But until Friday, all fans can do is wait and keep checking in on Sheeran’s Twitter for any more sly updates.