TIME Business Companies

Ford Is Adding 700 Jobs in Michigan After Canceling a Plant in Mexico

New 2014 Ford F-150 trucks are prepared to come off the assembly line at the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant June 13, 2014 in Dearborn, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images New 2014 Ford F-150 trucks are prepared to come off the assembly line at the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant June 13, 2014 in Dearborn, Michigan.

The company plans to build new electric and autonomous vehicles

(FLAT ROCK, Mich.) — Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford, however, still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant. President-elect Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the U.S.

The company made the announcements Tuesday at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, near Detroit. The factory will get 700 new jobs.

Among the new vehicles it will make are a fully electric small SUV with 300 miles of range.

Ford also plans a gas-electric hybrid version of the F-150 pickup.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team