TIME Politics Donald Trump

Donald Trump Knocks House Republicans for ‘Weakening’ Ethics Office

"Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance"

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said Congress should prioritize issues other than gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics, while still calling the watchdog body “unfair.”

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” Trump said in two tweets on Tuesday. “Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!”

His comments followed a vote by House Republicans on Monday to weaken the independent ethics office, a move that sparked criticism from Democrats and government watchdog groups. The office was created in 2008 to investigate corruption and misconduct by lawmakers. Under the changes, the office will be controlled by the House Ethics Committee, which is run by lawmakers.

In a statement following Trump’s tweets, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan defended the move.

“After eight years of operation, many members believe the Office of Congressional Ethics is in need of reform to protect due process and ensure it is operating according to its stated mission,” he said. “I want to make clear that this House will hold its members to the highest ethical standards and the Office will continue to operate independently to provide public accountability to Congress.”

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team