



Although Game of Thrones‘ seventh season will consist of only seven episodes rather than the usual 10, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have announced that it will air a “little bit later” in the year than previous seasons. While this was previously attributed to the fact that filming was delayed in order to accommodate for the arrival of winter in the show, it seemed as though three less episodes would allow them to make up for that lost time.

However, during a recent interview with RadioTimes, actor Iain Glen — who plays Ser Jorah Mormont — revealed why that isn’t possible. “They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot 10 episodes to shoot just seven this year, and six next year,” he said. “There are 15 more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that’s as far as we know. I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to 10.”

The show has not yet announced an official return date.

Read more at RadioTimes.com.