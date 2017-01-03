These are today's best ideas
1. Your new year’s resolutions are setting you up for failure.
By Richard Feloni in Business Insider
2. To understand Trump, Brexit and other populist phenomena, read your Nietzsche.
By Sean Illing in Vox
3. This is how Google, Amazon and Facebook will take on big telecom companies—and why it matters to you.
By Klint Finley in Wired
4. If you enjoyed a big Christmas feast this holiday break, thank Charles Dickens.
By Ellen C. Caldwell in JSTOR Daily
5. Here’s a roadmap for ending short-term thinking in American business.
By Alana Semuels in The Atlantic
