Billie Lourd Breaks Silence on Death of Mother Carrie Fisher and Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

"Your love and support means the world to me"

Billie Lourd has broken her silence following the recent deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. The Scream Queens star shared an emotional Instagram post Monday paying tribute to her late family members and thanking those who have supported her since their passing.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself with Fisher and Reynolds. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

The two actors passed away within one day of each other, with Fisher, 60, dying Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on Dec. 23 and Reynolds, 84, of a stroke on Dec. 28.

See the post below.

