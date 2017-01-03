TIME World animals

People are Obsessed With This Adorable Livestream of Bald Eagle Eggs Hatching

Thousands have tuned in to watch Eagle Cam

Over the past few days, tens of thousands of people have been tuning in to watch Eagle Cam—24/7 live video footage of a pair of bald eagles patiently waiting for their two eggs to hatch.

The Florida eagles, named Harriet and M15, welcomed their first eaglet on Saturday and are now waiting for another hatchling to join them in the world. Harriet is currently perching on top of the second egg, which is in a nest in a residential area in Fort Myers.

Florida real estate company Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the livestream, which uses three cameras. The company first launched the cameras in October of 2012, when over 16 million viewers tuned in to watch Harriet and her former partner Ozzie raise their two eaglets from birth to fledge.

