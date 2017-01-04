How Democrats Will Fight Donald Trump

+ READ ARTICLE





New Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the nature of his party’s opposition to President-elect Donald Trump Tuesday, taking a page from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s opposition to President Obama since 2009. Democrats, Schumer said, will work to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and will only work with him on legislation if he abandons his GOP base. Call it legislative karma, as Democrats try to give Republicans a taste of their own medicine. But Democrats have fewer arrows in their quiver after employing the nuclear option to end the filibuster to break the GOP’s blocking of Obama nominees. Even if they can’t block confirmation votes, they are planning on elongating the process to muck with Trump’s transition.



The battle over Obamacare is officially on, as GOP Senator Mike Enzi introduced the beginnings of the legislation Republicans hope to use to repeal the law. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to huddle with Republicans over tactics on the law, with the GOP currently planning to sunset the law after a number of years, allowing the party time to devise and pass a replacement. Obama is also on Capitol Hill to huddle with his own party over how to protect is eponymous signature legislative achievement. Trump himself has been sending cryptic tweets suggesting that Republicans need to be careful as they plot to repeal the law to avoid giving up a potent political weapon. Publicly, Trump has come out in favor of keeping some of the most popular provisions of the law, but the depths of his planned involvement in the repeal-then-replace effort is as yet uncertain. Either way, the next president will have to sign that legislation, and he’ll own the political benefits and costs. The end of Obamacare will lead, one way or another, to Trumpcare.

Republicans about-face on plan to gut ethics office amid Democratic and Trump outrage. Trump continues to cast doubts about Russian involvement in the 2016 election hacks, while seemingly trying to discredit the intelligence officials who will brief him on their conclusions Friday. And Tuesday marked the final episode of the semi-annual Joe Biden show.

Here are your must reads:

Sound Off

“The only way we’re going to work with him is if he moves completely in our direction and abandons his Republican colleagues.” — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Donald Trump in an interview with CNN

“It kind of reminds you that no matter how long you have been here, you haven’t seen it all.” — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan opening the 115th Congress Tuesday

Bits and Bites

