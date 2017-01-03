TIME Entertainment Television

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Version of Donald Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ Catchphrase Is Very Schwarzenegger

The New Celebrity Apprentice - Season 15
Paul Drinkwater—NBC/Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger

He debuted it Monday night

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Monday revealed his own version of Donald Trump’s famous “You’re Fired” catchphrase, drawing on his Hollywood background in his first episode as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice.

“You’re terminated. Get to the chopper,” Schwarzenegger told fired contestants in Monday’s episode, the first in which he took Trump’s place, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The catchphrase was inspired by Schwarzenegger’s movies, The Terminator and Predator.

“We narrowed it down to, like, eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don’t know yet,” Schwarzenegger had previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

