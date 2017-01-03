+ READ ARTICLE





Joely Fisher has penned an emotional tribute to her half-sister Carrie Fisher in which she describes the late Star Wars actor as “my hero, my mentor, my mirror.”

Writing in the Hollywood Reporter, Joely, an actor and singer, revealed that she had been texting with Carrie the night before she reportedly suffered a heart attack on board a plane from London to Los Angeles late last year. Three days later, Fisher died in intensive care. She was 60.

During their conversation, the half-sisters discussed Joely’s 20-year wedding anniversary, Carrie’s “somewhat less steady love life,” their children and “a dozen other subjects” before promising to spend Christmas together. “It’s a promise we kept, although not in a way either of us had anticipated,” Joely wrote.

In the moving remembrance, Joely wrote that she “adored Mama Debbie” who she described as “such a character,” referring to Carrie’s mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away at 84 just a day after her daughter’s death.

“Carrie’s mom has once again stolen the show,” Joely Fisher wrote. “We will honor these two magical people who have left the tribe in the way they lived, with grandeur and grace.”