TIME World China

Beijing Confirms Its Aircraft Carrier Conducted Drills In the South China Sea

FILE - China Aircraft Carrier
Li Tang—AP In this undated file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, China's aircraft carrier Liaoning berths in a port of China.

The confirmation comes days after Taiwan's defense ministry said the carrier had passed south of Taiwan

(BEIJING)—China has confirmed that its aircraft carrier has for the first time conducted drills in the South China Sea with a formation of other warships and fighter jets, a move that could raise concerns among its neighbors.

The Defense Ministry said several J-15 fighter jets took off and landed from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Liaoning on Monday. The Liaoning, China’s first and only aircraft carrier, sailed into the South China Sea last week.

The confirmation comes days after Taiwan’s defense ministry said the carrier and five other warships had passed south of Taiwan. The self-ruled island deployed fighter jets to monitor the fleet.

China calls the drills part of a routine open-sea exercise, but they could add to tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team