+ READ ARTICLE





Deadpool has broken many records since it hit theaters back in February — biggest R-rated opening ever, highest-grossing X-Men movie, first superhero movie to feature a Zamboni chase scene — and now, it’s earned a new accolade.

The Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero flick has been named the most illegally downloaded movie of 2016. TorrentFreak compiled the data using several statistics (including stats from public BitTorrent trackers) to release its annual list, with Deadpool coming out on top.

The Merc with a Mouth wasn’t the only superhero to make the list, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War placing second and third, respectively. And although the list includes plenty of the last year’s highest-grossing films, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Finding Dory, it also includes a few films that didn’t do so well at the box office. Both Warcraft and Independence Day: Resurgence made the list in sixth and seventh place, respectively, despite their less-than-ideal domestic box office numbers.

Other illegally-downloaded films that made the list include X-Men: Apocalypse, Suicide Squad, and The Revenant.

Even though Deadpool topped the list of illegal downloads, it still clocked in as the sixth biggest domestic movie of the year, earning $363.1 million domestically. Worldwide, it’s raked in more than $783 million. Reynolds and the Deadpool creative team are hard at work on the upcoming sequel, with John Wick’s David Leitch on board to direct.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com