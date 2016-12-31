TIME Entertainment Video Games

Ariana Grande Will Be In a Final Fantasy Mobile Game

2016 American Music Awards
Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

2016 is over, but Ariana Grande’s gradual takeover of the pop culture landscape continues.

The dangerous woman, checkerboard chick, and self-described “pretty lil thing” announced on her Instagram Sunday that she will be featured in the mobile game Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius. “Pretty lil thing holds her own in a room full of men in suits,” she captioned a photo of herself in a room full of men in suits. “I’m SO so excited to finally share that I’ll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS.”

After encouraging fans to check out her Brave Exvius character, which she described as “the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” she followed up with a video of a computer screen depicting 11 versions of the avatar, which wears her signature black bunny ears and can apparently belt her signature high notes. “A little peek at DW featured in @ffxv #FFBEWW,” she captioned the video.

On New Year’s Eve, the day before her big Final Fantasy announcement, she broke out her bunny ears for a photo that might have, in retrospect, hinted at her foray into the world of mobile RPGs and her continued pop cultural domination in 2017.

“Peace 2016 and thank you” she captioned the post, an image of herself at a photoshoot. “We’re gonna be alright.”

