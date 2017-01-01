Pope Francis Condemns ‘Plague of Terrorism’ After Istanbul Nightclub Attack

Pope Francis has decried the New Year’s attack in Istanbul that was carried out on what he called a “night of good-wishes and hope.”

Francis told pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square Sunday that he was close in prayer to the many dead and to their families, to the wounded and to the entire Turkish people.

“Unfortunately, violence has stricken even in this night of good wishes and hope. Pained, I express my closeness to the Turkish people. I pray for the many victims and for the wounded and for the entire nation in mourning,” he said, according to Reuters. “I ask the Lord to sustain all men of good will to courageously roll up their sleeves to confront the plague of terrorism and this stain of blood that is covering the world with a shadow of fear and a sense of loss.”

A gunman fired on New Year’s revelers in an Istanbul night club early Sunday, killing 39 and wounding about 70 people, before fleeing.

Francis lamented that so many people in the world were left grieving because of terrorism.