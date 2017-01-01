TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Lauren Conrad Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

"I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..."

TV personality Lauren Conrad announced she’s expecting her first child in an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing a photo of an ultrasound captioned “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”

Conrad, 30, rose to fame in the reality TV show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and subsequently got her own spinoff show, The Hills. In recent years she has launched fashion lines and written books. She is married to the musician William Tell, a former member of the band Something Corporate. The pair met in 2012 and wed in 2014. The baby they are expecting will be the first for both of them.

