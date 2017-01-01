+ READ ARTICLE





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack on an Istanbul nightclub that left at least 39 people dead and nearly 70 wounded, saying Turkey will relentlessly continue fighting terror.

Erdogan said in a written statement Sunday: “I vehemently condemn the terror attack in Istanbul’s Ortakoy neighborhood in the first hours of 2017.”

Offering his condolences for those who lost their lives, including “foreign guests,” Erdogan says “Turkey continues its combat against terror and is absolutely determined to do whatever is necessary in the region to ensure its citizens safety and peace.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Turkey’s president a telegram of condolences, denouncing the Istanbul nightclub attack.

“It is hard to imagine a more cynical crime than killing innocent people during New Year celebrations,” Putin said in the message to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said Sunday.

“However, terrorists don’t share moral values. Our common duty is to combat terrorists’ aggression,” Putin said.

Nordic and Baltic leaders reacted on Twitter, with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius saying “terrorist cowards can kill, but can’t win.”

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite sent her “heartfelt condolences,” while Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called the attack “awful.”

In Norway, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said it was a “cowardly armed attack toward innocent civilians.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the region among the foreign victims.