Miley Cyrus Tears Up During Emotional Children’s Hospital Visit





Miley Cyrus made a very special connection with one young patient during her “emotional and magical” visit to a California children’s hospital on Friday.

During the singer and Liam Hemsworth‘s stop at the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, Cyrus was moved to tears when little Julia Davidson sang “Rainbow Connection” from her hospital bed.

“You made me cry because it was so beautiful! Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing,” The Voice coach told Julia when the song was over.

“If I was in my Voice chair right now, I would have turned around for you. For sure!”



Cyrus, 24, shed tears as the little girl crooned and Hemsworth, 26, said “Wow! You were amazing” after the song was over.

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:46pm PST

In the description of the YouTube video, Todd Davidson called Cyrus’ visit “emotional and magical.”

The couple took to the hospital as part of Cyrus’ efforts with the Happy Hippie Foundation, her non-profit organization that fights injustices facing the homeless, LGBTQ and other vulnerable youth.

She uploaded a slew of Instagram photos of the visit, showing herself and Hemsworth alongside the patients.

“Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!!” Cyrus captioned a photo of herself and Hemsworth with a young girl — all of them sporting wide smiles.

Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! ❤️💚💙💛💜 @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

She teased the visit earlier in the day, uploading a selfie to Instagram and writing, “It’s a VERY special day for @happyhippiefdn !!!! Will fill y’all in SOOOOON! Can’t wait to share.”

Hospital officials were thrilled with the visit too, sharing a video slideshow filled with pictures of the couple with the children on Facebook.

“Today we received a surprise special visit from a couple of people you might recognize,” hospital officials wrote alongside the video.

“Thank you to Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and The Happy Hippie Foundation for bringing joy and laughter to our patients!”

This article originally appeared on People.com.