TIME Newsfeed Holidays

Watch the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Live in Times Square

We're live-streaming the annual New York City celebration here

If you can’t make it to Times Square to watch the ball drop tonight, we’re here to help.

Watch the live stream of the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City above for the countdown, ball drop and celebration of 2017. You’ll join the estimated 1 billion people around the world who are expected to tune in.

The theme of the ball this year is “The Gift of Kindness,” with 288 new Waterford crystal panels on the ball (out of 2,688 in total) depicting a circle of rosettes that symbolize unity.

Read More: The Surprising Origins of the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Tradition

And while you may be missing out on some spectacular confetti, you’re also skipping hours of waiting (and very limited bathroom access). So we hope you enjoy ringing in the New Year in relative comfort as you watch here instead!

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team