Donald Trump Just Wished His ‘Many Enemies’ a Happy New Year On Twitter

Republican presidential-elect Donald Trump USA Thank You Tour 2016
The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump surrounded by Christmas trees speaks during an event in West Allis, WI on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.

Donald Trump is ending 2016 with a message for "all"

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted New Year wishes on Saturday morning, and didn’t forget about what he called his “many enemies.”

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do,” Trump wrote, adding his love at the end.

However, it’s not the first time Trump sent holiday wishes to his opponents. The president-elect wished those same “many enemies” a Merry Christmas in 2013:

And he threw a bone to “losers” as well in 2014:

After an anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in 2013, he quoted himself tweeting his “best wishes to all, even the haters and losers.”

 

 

