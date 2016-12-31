+ READ ARTICLE





New Year’s Eve celebrations are in full swing as midnight hits across time zones of the world, so why not celebrate the end of 2016 over and over again?

Check into this live stream to see fireworks shows and other events taking place in major cities as they happen. You can watch a midnight concert in Hanoi, Vietnam, at noon EST, Greece’s fireworks and music at the Acropolis at 5 p.m. EST, and more.

A list of approximate starting times for each celebration is below (though the lineup is subject to change). You can put the live stream on as you get ready for your evening—or even in the background at your New Year’s Eve party—and see how different cities celebrate 2017 in their own ways.

Here’s when 2017 will hit select cities:

• Hong Kong at 11:00 a.m. EST

• Hanoi, Vietnam at 12:00 p.m. EST

• Mumbai, India at 1:30 p.m. EST

• Karachi, Pakistan at 2 p.m. EST

• Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 3 p.m. EST

• Moscow, Russia at 4 p.m. EST

• Athens, Greece at 5 p.m. EST

• Berlin, Germany at 6 p.m. EST

• London, U.K. at 7 p.m. EST

• Rio, Brazil at 9 p.m. EST

• New York. U.S at midnight EST

• Mexico City, Mexico at 1 a.m. EST