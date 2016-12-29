TIME Entertainment movies

Listen to Emma Watson Sing ‘Something There’ in Beauty and the Beast

Laurie Sparham—Disney

It's one of the songs from the original soundtrack coming to the live action movie

Start your morning off with a “Bonjour!” and a “Good day!” because we have a musical snippet of Emma Watson singing “Something There” from Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

It’s a brief clip since it hails from Instagram, but a clip nonetheless. Jack Morrissey, a producer on the film, reposted video from a fan’s account of a Hasbro Beauty and the Beast toy touting Watson’s glistening pipes. “Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R’ Us,” he wrote.

This is one of the songs from the original soundtrack that’ll be making the leap to live action when the film debuts on March 17. Plus, Alan Menken walked EW through several new songs for the film, like “For Evermore,” “Our Song Lives On,” and “Days in the Sun.”

Get a taste of the music below.

Bill Condon (Dreamgirls) directs Beauty and the Beast, which also stars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Kevin Kline.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

