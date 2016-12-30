TIME U.S. Accident

Mother Dies, 2 Daughters Hurt in Colorado Ski Lift Accident

Authorities were investigating the cause of the accident

A Texas mother died and her two daughters were injured after falling from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort, authorities said.

The three fell from a chairlift at the Ski Granby Ranch in Granby, Colorado, west of Boulder, from a height of 25 feet on Thursday while on vacation, a spokeswoman for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office told CNN.

The mother was pronounced dead at Middle Park Medical Center in Granby, according to the sheriff’s office, while her 9-year-old daughter was in stable condition and her 12-year-old daughter was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office was investigating the cause of the accident.

