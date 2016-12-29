TIME Entertainment Music

Elton John Dedicated a Song to George Michael

Elton John in concert in Meo Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on Dec. 11, 2016.
Paul Alexandrian—Global Media Group/Sipa USA/AP Elton John in concert in Meo Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on Dec. 11, 2016.

He teared up while performing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me"

Elton John paid tribute to his friend George Michael during his concert at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas this week.

In the wake of the news that Michael had passed away on Christmas Day, John tweeted a photo of the two, writing: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans.”

John has continued to grieve over the loss of his longtime friend and collaborator, but the show, a series of concerts called The Million Dollar Piano, must go on. On Wednesday evening, he had more words for Michael, calling his death “one of the saddest moments” and describing Michael as “one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous people he’s ever met.”

As a large projection of Michael was shown on the stage, John played his song, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me,” which he and Michael performed together at the Live Aid concert in 1985. The Daily Mail reports that John told the audience through tears, “I only wish George was here to sing it with me.”

