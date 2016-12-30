TIME Newsfeed viral

The Mannequin Challenge Has Reached the Final Frontier: Space

International Space Station astronauts did the Mannequin Challenge in zero gravity

Now that the viral Mannequin Challenge has zipped around the globe, it has finally made it to outer space.

Astronauts on the International Space Station got in on the goofy fun that requires people (or dogs) to stand —or in their case, float—perfectly still. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet tweeted the truly astonishing result with the added benefit of a dad joke about taking the challenge to “new heights.”

Typically the Mannequin Challenge is soundtracked by the Rae Sremmurd song, “Black Beatles,” but the astronauts skipped that part. Luckily, the Internet is on it. Twitter user @FlacoU2P added the track and sent it up to space.

Now that the Mannequin Challenge has reached its final frontier, we may have to re-work our rankings of the best Mannequin Challenge videos.

